NASDAQ:OTLY Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Oatly Group AB

Sweden based Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. In May 2021 Oatly Group AB went public and raised over $1.4 billion in its initial public offering by selling shares at $17 per share.



On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point"), issued a report entitled "Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment," in which Spruce Point detailed a series of alarming red flags about Oatly.



Specifically, Spruce Point stated that it "Finds Evidence of Revenue, Gross Margin, Net Income And CapEx Overstatement Following Former Employee Interviews Expressing Concerns Regarding the Accuracy of The Financial Statements And Capital Expansion Decisions."



Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) declined from $29 per share in June to $18.18 per share on July 15, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, that Oatly Group AB (a) overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (b) overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (c) exaggerated its success in China; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021.



