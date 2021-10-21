NASDAQ:OTLY Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Oatly Group AB

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- Certain directors of Oatly Group AB are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: OTLY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Oatly Group AB over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: OTLY stocks, concerns whether certain Oatly Group AB directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Oatly Group AB (a) overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (b) overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (c) exaggerated its success in China; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market.