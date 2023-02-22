NASDAQ:OTMO Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Certain directors of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Otonomo Technologies Ltd. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Israel based Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. On August 13, 2021: Otonomo Technologies Ltd. and Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (Nasdaq: SAII) announced the completion of their business combination.



Shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) declined to as low as $0.20 per share on October 13, 2022.



