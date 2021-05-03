NASDAQ:OTRK Investor Notice: Deadline on May 3, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on May 3, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK).



Investors who purchased shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 3, 2021.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) common shares between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings, that, as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak, that, because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) have certain options.



