NASDAQ:OWLT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Owlet, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2022 -- Certain directors of Owlet, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Owlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: OWLT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Owlet, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: OWLT stocks, concerns whether certain Owlet directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device, that, as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Owlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



