NASDAQ:OWLT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Owlet, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- Owlet, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Owlet, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Lehi, UT based Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. On October 4, 2021, Owlet, Inc. disclosed it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Owlet, Inc. Smart Sock. The FDA asserts that Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. render the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA and that Owlet, Inc. has not obtained authorization or consent.



Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLT) declined from $7.10 per share on September 8, 2021, to $3.75 per share on October 4, 2021.



