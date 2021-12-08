NASDAQ:OWLT Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Owlet, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: OWLT shares, filed a lawsuit against Owlet, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Lehi, UT based Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States.



On July 15, 2021, Sandbridge combined with Owlet Baby Care Inc., a company that designs and sells products and services for parents to proactively monitor the health and wellness of their children, and the combined company was renamed Owlet (the "Business Combination").



On October 4, 2021, Owlet, Inc. disclosed it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Owlet, Inc. Smart Sock. The FDA asserts that Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. render the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA and that Owlet, Inc. has not obtained authorization or consent.



Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLT) declined from $7.10 per share on September 8, 2021, to $3.75 per share on October 4, 2021.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Owlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLT) common shares between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device, that, as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



