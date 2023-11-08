NASDAQ:PACW Investor Notice: Deadline on November 13, 2023 in Lawsuit Against PacWest Bancorp Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 13, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW).



Investors who purchased shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 13, 2023. NASDAQ: PACW stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) common shares between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that PacWest Bancorp had understated the impact of interest rates on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries, that accordingly, PacWest Bancorp had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base, and that as a result, PacWest Bancorp was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



