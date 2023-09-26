NASDAQ:PACW Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by PacWest Bancorp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by PacWest Bancorp in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 13, 2023. NASDAQ: PACW investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Beverly Hills, CA based PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services.



On May 3, 2023, Bloomberg published an article titled "Regional Banks Sink as PacWest Weighs Strategic Options" which stated that "PacWest Bancorp led a renewed slide in regional banks after a report that it's weighing strategic options including a sale heightened concerns that the turmoil engulfing smaller lenders is far from over."



On the same day, Forbes published an article titled "PacWest Stock Falls 39% After Federal Reserve's Latest Interest Rate Hike" which stated that "PacWest has been considering a breakup or capital raise."



Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) declined from $30.07 per share on February 03, 2023, to as low as $4.15 per share on May 04, 2023.



Then, on May 11, 2023, PacWest revealed that "[d]uring the week ended May 5, 2023, our deposits declined approximately 9.5%, with a majority of that decline occurring on May 4th and May 5th after the news reports on the afternoon of May 3rd."



The plaintiff claims that between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that PacWest Bancorp had understated the impact of interest rates on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries, that accordingly, PacWest Bancorp had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base, and that as a result, PacWest Bancorp was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis.



Those who purchased shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



