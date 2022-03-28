NASDAQ:PAE Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by PAE Incorporated

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by PAE Incorporated f.k.a.Gores Holdings III, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of PAE Incorporated f.k.a. Gores Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAE, formerly NASDAQ CM: GRSH, GRSHU, and GRSHW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PAE Incorporated f.k.a.Gores Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAE, formerly NASDAQ CM: GRSH, GRSHU, and GRSHW) concerning whether a series of statements by PAE Incorporated f.k.a. Gores Holdings III, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Falls Church, VA based PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions.



On November 1, 2019, Platinum Equity portfolio company PAE, announced it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Gores Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: GRSH, GRSHU, and GRSHW).



On February 10, 2020, Gores Holdings III, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: GRSH, GRSHU, and GRSHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, announced that it completed the acquisition of Platinum Equity portfolio company PAE.



In connection with the transaction, Gores Holdings III has been renamed PAE Incorporated and its common stock and warrants now trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "PAE" and "PAEWW", respectively.



