NASDAQ:PCT Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

Orlando, FL based PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene.



On September 13, 2023, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. disclosed that "[o]n August 7, 2023, the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage resulting from a severe weather impact to a third party power supplier. Operations resumed but, on September 3, 2023, the Ironton Facility experienced a seal system failure in a key operation . . . . The seal failure required the Ironton Facility to halt operations to assess any damage and the root cause of the seal failure." According to the Complaint, the Company further revealed that it is "unable to eliminate the risk that the restart [procedures] will be unsuccessful, or whether other failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage may be discovered in the future."



Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) declined from $11.73 per share on July 18, 2023, to as low as $4.98 per share on October 5, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023, the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) that there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



