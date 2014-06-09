San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares over potential securities laws violations PDC Energy Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) concerning whether a series of statements by PDC Energy regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



In December 2011, PDC Energy Inc and its wholly-owned merger subsidiary were served with an lawsuit on befalignhalf of certain former partnership unit holders, related to its partnership repurchases completed by mergers in 2010 and 2011. The complaint primarily alleges that the disclosures in the proxy statements issued in connection with the mergers were inadequate, and a state law breach of fiduciary duty.



On February 27, 2013 PDC Energy Inc announced its 2012 fourth quarter and year end results.



PDC Energy Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $337.29 million in 2011 to $320.61 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $13.44 million in 2011 turned to a Net Loss of $130.71 million in 2012. Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) grew from $20.12 per share in June 2012 to as high as $72.83 per share in October 2013.



On February 20, 2014, PDC Energy Inc announced its 2013 fourth quarter and Year-End Results.



PDC Energy’s annual Total Revenue rose from $320.61 million in 2012 to $411.31 million in 2013 and its respective Net Loss declined from $130.71 million to $22.30 million. Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) grew from $46.97 per share in January 2014 to as high as $65.01 per share on June 2, 2014.



On June 6, 2014, NASDAQ:PDCE shares closed at $63.22 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain PDC Energy Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com