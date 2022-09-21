NASDAQ:PEGA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Pegasystems Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Certain directors of Pegasystems Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PEGA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Pegasystems Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PEGA stocks, concerns whether certain Pegasystems Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period, including by failing to disclose that Pegasystems had misappropriated trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor, that the Defendants' product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of corporate espionage and trade secret theft, and that Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company's CEO



