NASDAQ:PFC Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Premier Financial Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- Certain directors of Premier Financial Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Premier Financial directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Defiance, OH based Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. Premier Financial Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $288.13 million in 2020, to $306.61 million in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $63.07 million in 2020, to $126.05 million in 2021.



Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) closed on May 17, 2022, at $26.38 per share.



