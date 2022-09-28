NASDAQ:PHAT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Florham Park, NJ based Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release entitled "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates" which announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." Further, the press release announced that "[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." Finally, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that "[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches."



