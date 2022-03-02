NASDAQ:PLSE Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: PLSE shares, filed a lawsuit in the over alleged Securities Laws violations by Pulse Biosciences, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 18, 2022. NASDAQ: PLSE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In October 2020, Pulse initiated its investigational device exemption ("IDE") study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions using the CellFX System.



On February 8, 2022, Pulse Biosciences, Inc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company's 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found "that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study."



Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) declined from $13.36 per share on January 26, 2022 to as low as $6.34 per share on February 9, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between January 12, 2021 and February 7, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints, that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse's 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



