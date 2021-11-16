NASDAQ:PLTK Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Playtika Holding Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2021 -- Playtika Holding Corp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Playtika Holding Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Israel based Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.



On or around January 15, 2021, Playtika Holding Corp. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.



On May 11, 2021, Playtika Holding Corp. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.09, missing consensus estimates by $0.04.



On November 3, 2021, Playtika Holding Corp. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.



Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) declined from $30 per share on November 2, 2021, to $21.22 per share on November 4, 2021.



