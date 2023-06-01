NASDAQ:PLUG Investor Alert: Deadline on June 12, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG).



Investors who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 12, 2023. NASDAQ: PLUG stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) common shares between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Plug Power Inc was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



