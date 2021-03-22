NASDAQ:PLUG Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Plug Power Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Plug Power Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May7, 2021. NASDAQ: PLUG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 2, 2021, Plug Power Inc. g filed a Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a "review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas." The Company stated that "[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements."



The plaintiff claims that between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases, that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



