NASDAQ:PPC Investor Alert: Deadline on September 4, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 4, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC).



Investors who purchased shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 4, 2020. NASDAQ: PPC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) common shares between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Pilgrim's Pride and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017, that Pilgrim's Pride received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct, and that as a result, the defendants' statements about the Pilgrim's Pride's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.