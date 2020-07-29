NASDAQ:PPC Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Pilgrim's Pride Corporation.



On February 9, 2017, Pilgrim's Pride filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2016, with the SEC on a Form 10-K. In the report Pilgrim's Pride's emphasized its "competitive strengths" and advantages regarding its market position in the chicken industry. It further represented that Pilgrim's Pride's "full-line product capabilities, high-volume production capacities, research and development expertise and extensive distribution and marketing experience are competitive strengths compared to smaller and non-vertically integrated producers."



On June 3, 2020, it was reported that the chief executive officer of Pilgrim's, America's second-biggest chicken producer, was charged by Federal prosecutors with conspiring to fix prices as part of an antitrust investigation of chicken-processing companies.



The plaintiff claims that between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Pilgrim's Pride and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017, that Pilgrim's Pride received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct, and that as a result, the defendants' statements about the Pilgrim's Pride's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



