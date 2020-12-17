NASDAQ:PSTX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Poseida Therapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Diego, CA based Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs.



Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) completed its initial public offering ("IPO") on July 10, 2020, issuing 14 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.



Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. then disclosed on August 18, 2020, that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1 clinical trial of the autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The hold is reportedly to investigate a patient's death that occurred in July.



Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) declined to as low as $7.63 per share on August 24, 2020.



