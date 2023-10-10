NASDAQ:PTCT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2023 -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



South Plainfield, NJ based PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders.



On September 15, 2023, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given a negative opinion on the conversion of the conditional marketing authorization to full marketing authorization of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD). The negative opinion also applies to the renewal of the existing conditional authorization."



Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) declined from $41.93 per share on September 07, 2023, to as low as $20.17 per share on October 04, 2023.



