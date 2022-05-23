NASDAQ:PTGX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations at Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Newark, CA based Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. On April 13, 2022, Protagonist disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[t]he Company has received a letter from United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") indicating the FDA's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Company's rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera," citing "observed malignancies[.]"



Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) declined from $38.11 per share on November 15, 2011, to as low as $7.49 per share on May 18, 2022.



