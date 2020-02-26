NASDAQ:PTLA Shareholder Notice: Deadline on March 16th Coming Up in Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 16, 2020in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)



Investors who purchased shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 16, 2020. NASDAQ: PTLA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) common shares between November 5, 2019 and January 9, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 5, 2019 and January 9, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Portola's internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective, that Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life, that Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product, that, as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to "catch up" on accounting for return reserves, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



