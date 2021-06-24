NASDAQ:PTON Investor Notice: Deadline on June 28, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 28, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON).



Investors who purchased shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 28, 2021NASDAQ: PTON stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) common shares between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both, that safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+, that as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



