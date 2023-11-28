NASDAQ:PTON Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Possible Wrongdoing at Peloton Interactive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- Certain directors of Peloton Interactive, Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PTON stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PTON stocks, concerns whether certain Peloton Interactive, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the seat posts for certain of the Company's Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users, that as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes, that accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company's need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company's business and financial results and reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.