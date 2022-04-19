NASDAQ:PTON Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Peloton Interactive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- Certain directors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: PTON stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PTON stocks, concerns whether certain Peloton Interactive, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants repeatedly, falsely assured investors that the Company's positive results and growth would continue after the pandemic, that the Defendants made false and misleading statements about the amount of inventory that Peloton held, and touted the Company's ability to keep its inventory levels in line with substantial, sustained demand and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, Peloton common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021.



