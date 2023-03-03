NASDAQ:PYPL Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at PayPal Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2023 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PYPL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PYPL stocks, concerns whether certain PayPal Holdings, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that while touting its NNA growth, PayPal Holdings, Inc. failed to disclose that many of the additional users acquired through its cash account creation incentive campaigns were illusory because those incentive campaigns were easily susceptible to fraud, that PayPal Holdings, Inc. failed to disclose that its cash incentive campaigns significantly increased PayPal's susceptibility to bot farms that were able to systematically take advantage of PayPal's $10.00 account opening by creating millions of illegitimate accounts, which ultimately generated no future revenue for PayPal Holdings, Inc., and that investors were unaware of the lengths PayPal Holdings, Inc. was going to keep inactive customers and fake bot accounts on the platform to prevent churn and inflate its NNA guidance which would have provided a more realistic view of the true demand for PayPal's platform.



Those who purchased shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.