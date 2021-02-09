NASDAQ:QIWI Investor Notice: Deadline on February 9, 2021in Lawsuit Against Qiwi Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on February 9, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI).



Investors who purchased shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 9, 2021. NASDAQ: QIWI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) common shares between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective, that consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.