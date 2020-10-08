NASDAQ:QTT Investor Alert: Deadline on October 19, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Qutoutiao Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 19, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT).



Investors who purchased shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 19, 2020. NASDAQ: QTT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) common shares between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing third-party oversight of the content and quality of the advertisements; (2) that the Company placed advertisements on its mobile app for products whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under applicable regulations; (3) that, as a result, the Company would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm; (4) that, as a result, the Company's advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



