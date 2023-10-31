NASDAQ:RCM Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by R1 RCM Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- R1 RCM Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by R1 RCM Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Murray, UT based R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. On October 16, 2023, Jehoshaphat Research issued a report alleging accounting issues, conflicts of interest, and governance concerns at R1 RCM, Inc. The Jehoshaphat Report claims that "RCM's revenues and profits are grossly overstated by a variety of desperate accounting measures, and that horrific corporate governance has allowed this to happen."



Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) declined from $18.69 per share on July 03, 2023, to $10.95 per share on October 27, 2023.



