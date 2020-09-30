NASDAQ:REAL Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against the RealReal, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a lawsuit is pending for investors in NASDAQ: REAL shares over alleged Securities Laws violations by The RealReal, Inc. in connection RealReal's June 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").



Investors who purchased shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 24, 2020. NASDAQ: REAL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 25, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against the RealReal, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff claimed that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with the IPO featured allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's employees received little training on how to spot fake items, that the Company's strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues, that consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through Company's authentication process was higher than disclosed, and that as a result, defendants' statements about RealReal's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On March 31, 2020, an amended complaint was filed.



