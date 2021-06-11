NASDAQ:REGI Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Certain directors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: REGI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors NASDAQ: REGI stocks, concerns whether certain Renewable Energy Group, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers, that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020, that, as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods, that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



