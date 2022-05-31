NASDAQ:REGN Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- An investigation) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Regeneron Pharmaceuticals directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Tarrytown, NY based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide.



In 2020, The U.S. Attorney's office filed suit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The complaint alleged that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. funneled tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks through a third-party foundation to ensure that few Medicare patients paid a co-pay on Eylea and that physicians who prescribed and purchased the drug did not have to collect Medicare co-pays from their patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly paid these substantial sums only after confirming that the foundation needed the money to cover co-pays only for Eylea and not for competing drugs. The company's payments would generate a handsome return on investment, or 'ROI,' in the form of Medicare payments for Eylea. Furthermore, senior company executives allegedly took extensive measures to cover up the scheme.



