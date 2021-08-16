NASDAQ:REKR Investor Notice: Deadline on August 30, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up August 30, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) common shares between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Rekor's ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share, that it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns, that Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership, that accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



