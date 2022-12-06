NASDAQ:RENT Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Rent the Runway, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Rent the Runway, Inc. made in connection with Runway's October 27, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").



Brooklyn, NY based Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail.



Rent the Runway, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") in October 2021 and sold 17 million shares at $21 per share.



Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) declined to as low as $1.10 per share on November 22, 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. The Complaint alleges that in the months leading up to the IPO, Rent the Runway claimed that it was experiencing a business resurgence as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic lessened, lockdown orders ceased, and its customers engaged in more social outings.



However, the plaintiff claims that the IPO's offering documents failed to disclose the following material facts: (i) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (iii) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (iv) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (v) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the IPO and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.



