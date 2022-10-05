NASDAQ:RENT Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Rent the Runway, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- Rent the Runway, Inc. is under investigation o over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rent the Runway, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Brooklyn, NY based Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail.



Rent the Runway, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") in October 2021 and sold 17 million shares at $21 per share.



Rent the Runway, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $157.5 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, to $203.3 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $171.1 million to $211.8 million over those respective time periods.



Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) declined to $2.145 per share during September 29, 2022.



