NASDAQ:RETA Investor Notice: Deadline on December 14, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on December 14, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)



Investors who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 14, 2020. NASDAQ: RETA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) common shares between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. without additional evidence, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



