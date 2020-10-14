NASDAQ:RETA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Certain directors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Plano, TX based Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $53.58 million in 2018 to $26.51 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss increased from $80.54 million in 2018 to $290.17 million in 2019.



Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) declined from $257.96 per share in February 2020 to as low as $113.01 per share on March 23, 2020.



