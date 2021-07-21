NASDAQ:RIDE Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Lordstown Motors Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- Certain directors of Lordstown Motors Corp are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: RIDE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lordstown Motors Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: RIDE stocks, concerns whether certain Lordstown Motors Corp directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding, that many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance, that Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021, that the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



