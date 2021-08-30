NASDAQ:RIGL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases.



On August 13, 2021, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time."



Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) declined from $4.62 per share on June 28, 2021, to $3.44 per share on August 13, 2021.



