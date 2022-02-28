NASDAQ:RMBL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by RumbleON, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by RumbleON, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) concerning whether a series of statements by RumbleON, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Irving, TX based RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America.



RumbleON, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $840.62 million in 2019 to $416.42 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss declined $45.17 million in 2019 to $24.99 million in 2020.



On February 14, 2022, RumbleON announced that its Chief Operating Officer Mark Tkach and Executive Vice Board Chairman Bill Coulter "have stepped down from their positions with RumbleON effective February 11, 2021."



Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) declined from $43.69 per share on January 7, 2022, to as low as $24.05 per share on February 14, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.