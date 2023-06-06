NASDAQ:ROAD Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Construction Partners, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2023 -- Certain directors of Construction Partners, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Construction Partners directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Dothan, AL based Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Construction Partners, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $910.73 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to over $1.3 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, and that its Net Income increased over those respective time periods from $20.17 million to $21.37 million.



Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) declined from $32.98 per share on November 22, 2022, to as low as $25.13 per share on March 10, 2023.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.