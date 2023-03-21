NASDAQ:ROAD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Construction Partners, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares over potential securities laws violations by Construction Partners, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Construction Partners, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dothan, AL based Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Construction Partners, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $910.73 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to over $1.3 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, and that its Net Income increased over those respective time periods from $20.17 million to $21.37 million.



Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) declined from $32.98 per share on November 22, 2022 to as low as $25.13 per share on March 10, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.