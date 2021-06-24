NASDAQ:ROOT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Root, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Certain directors of Root, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ROOT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Root, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ROOT stocks, concerns whether certain Root, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents the were filed in connection with the IPO and the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Root, Inc. would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO, that accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs, that notwithstanding the Defendants' touting of Root's purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company's established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



