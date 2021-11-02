NASDAQ:RVNC Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Revance Therapeutics, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- Revance Therapeutics, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Newark, CA based Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally.



On August 5, 2021, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. reported its second quarter financial results. In the announcement Revance Therapeutics, Inc. said that "Consistent with the company's previous disclosure on the status of the pre-approval inspection, the FDA initiated the inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in June 2021. Revance continues to anticipate receiving approval for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in 2021 and is actively building inventory and preparing for commercial launch."



On October 12, 2021, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. issued a statement saying that it "continues to anticipate FDA approval of daxibotulinumtoxinA for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021".



Then , on October 15, 2021, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. disclosed that the FDA could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility.



Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) declined from $30.00 per share on September 27, 2021, to $13.01 per share on October 18, 2021.



