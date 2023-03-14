NASDAQ:RVYL Investor Alert: Deadline on April 3, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Ryvyl Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 3, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL).



Investors who purchased shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 3, 2023.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) common shares who purchased NASDAQ: RVYL shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering and/or between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that the Company would restate certain financials, that the Company's internal controls were inadequate, that the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues, and that as a result, the registration statement was materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



