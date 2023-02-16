NASDAQ:RXT Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Rackspace Technology, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Rackspace Technology, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Rackspace Technology directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On December 3, 2022, San Antonio, TX based Rackspace disclosed that it proactively powered down its Hosted Exchange environment after discovering a security incident.



On December 5, 2022, Rackspace provided an update, stating that it had "successfully restored email services to thousands of customers on Microsoft 365 and continue[s] to make progress on restoring email service to every affected customer."



Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) declined from $5.29 per share on December 01, 2022, to as low as $2.5120 per share on December 27, 2022.



