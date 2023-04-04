NASDAQ:SBNY Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Signature Bank

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Signature Bank in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



New York based Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services.



On March 13, 2023, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") Chairman Martin Gruenberg released a joint statement which stated, in pertinent part, that in addition to taking steps to protect customers in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's ("SVB") collapse, that they were "also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole."



As mentioned, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") had taken possession of Signature Bank earlier in the day. DFS stated that it had taken possession of the bank to "protect depositors," and that "DFS is in close contact with all regulated entities in light of market events, monitoring market trends, and collaborating closely with other state and federal regulators to protect consumers, ensure the health of the entities we regulate, and preserve the stability of the global financial system."



The plaintiff claims that between March 2, 2023 and March 12, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS"), that as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



